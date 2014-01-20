© alphaspirit-dreamstime.com Electronics Production | January 20, 2014
New Kinpo Group marches on in 2014
Cal-Comp Electronics, Kinpo Electronics and AcBel Polytech – all part of Taiwan-based New Kinpo Group – will expand production capacities in China, Thailand, the Philippines and Brazil.
The Group is investing about USD 100 million in the capacity expansion spanning all three companies, according to a report in Digitimes.
Expansions will be as followed:
Cal-Comp in Thailand, where the main product line includes Inkjet, laser and 3D printers and external HDDs, will add some 4'000 to 6'000 additional staff and invest roughly USD 30-33 million. In Brazil, the company will invest USD 16 million and hire 2'000 additional employees. Main product line here includes, STBs and communication devices.
Kinpo is adding in the Philippines 4'000-6'000 new employees and invest roughly USD 30 million. The manufacturer produces calculators and other electronic gadgets in the country.
AcBel will see eight new production lines in China, six new lines in the Philippines and two in Brazil. The total investment sum for all three regions will amount to roughly USD 10-16 million. 4'000 new employees will also be hired.
