© adistock dreamstime.com Analysis | January 06, 2014
China’s automotive telematics market shifts to consumer based systems
When it comes to automotive telematics systems, Chinese consumers prefer embedded solutions that come from the factory installed in their vehicles. However...
However, the country’s motorists during the next seven years increasingly will embrace systems that are based on consumer electronics (CE) wireless devices such as smartphones, with these solutions set to take the lead in the country’s telematics market in 2020, according to IHS Automotive, driven by Polk.
Embedded telematics systems from original equipment manufacturers (OEM) currently dominate China’s automotive telematics market, generating sales of 1.5 million units in 2013, based on data from the new report entitled “Infotainment Market Overview: APAC.” This compares to sales of just 119,000 for CE-device-based systems, and a mere 104,000 for hybrid systems that combine wireless devices with telematic control units (TCU).
But by the end of 2020, OEM-embedded solutions will be passed by CE and hybrid alternatives. OEM embedded solution sales will rise to 4.3 million units in 2020, but CE-device and hybrid systems each will amount to about 4.6 million during that year.
Telematics for the masses
Automotive telematics is defined as the integrated use of telecommunications and informatics, allowing information to be sent and received automatically from cars. One of the highest-profile telematics services is GM’s OnStar, which can remotely detect when a car’s airbags have been deployed, alerting an operator to call for assistance. Other telematics services include remote diagnostics—i.e., the capability to remotely monitor vehicle performance and determine whether a car is encountering mechanical troubles.
OEM embedded systems use a factory-installed embedded telematics module to connect to a service network. This can either be integrated into the in-vehicle infotainment system or come as a standalone unit. Such systems often are supported by operators, as in the case of OnStar. Embedded solutions are required for most telematics safety and security purposes, such as remote diagnostics, remote vehicle control and anti-theft tracking.
CE-device-based services represent a lower-cost alternative to embedded solutions, using consumers’ mobile devices to establish a two-way data connection for services. Hybrid systems feature both an embedded TCU and the option to use a connected CE device to provide a data connection.
Secretary of transportation
“For Chinese consumers, embedded telematics solutions represent luxury,” said Celina Li, senior automotive analyst at IHS. “Motorists in China treasure the capability of embedded systems to access call-center operators for services, such as concierge and destination download. They associate these operator services with high social status, almost like having their own personal secretary. As a result, higher-end car buyers in China at present favor embedded systems over a pure CE-device approach. Easy access to cheap labor also makes deploying call-center services less expensive to maintain for OEMs in China compared to other regions.”
Because of strong consumer demand, the OEM embedded telematics market underwent a major growth phase in 2010 and 2011. However, expansion slowed somewhat starting in 2012 as the market shifted toward CE-device and hybrid solutions.
The introduction of Chevrolet’s Epica model in April 2011 started the era of CE-device telematics in China. Since then, nine additional brands have adopted CE-device telematics solutions.
The hybrid market will grow as quickly as the CE-device telematics segment.
IHS expects the CE Device telematics and hybrid telematics markets in China to undergo a robust expansion during the next three years, with triple digit annual expansions. By 2020, IHS expects that the sales of these two market segments will finally surpass embedded telematics. The embedded, CE-device and hybrid market segments will split the total market into three nearly equal shares in 2020.
“The Asia-Pacific region now trails North America and Western Europe in terms of embedded OEM telematics systems availability,” Li added. “However, led by China, the region is set to see its profile rise in the telematics business. China already is the world’s largest car market, and with consumers now buying more high-end vehicles and using more wireless devices, the deployment of OEM telematics in the country will increase at a rapid pace.”
Embedded telematics systems from original equipment manufacturers (OEM) currently dominate China’s automotive telematics market, generating sales of 1.5 million units in 2013, based on data from the new report entitled “Infotainment Market Overview: APAC.” This compares to sales of just 119,000 for CE-device-based systems, and a mere 104,000 for hybrid systems that combine wireless devices with telematic control units (TCU).
But by the end of 2020, OEM-embedded solutions will be passed by CE and hybrid alternatives. OEM embedded solution sales will rise to 4.3 million units in 2020, but CE-device and hybrid systems each will amount to about 4.6 million during that year.
Telematics for the masses
Automotive telematics is defined as the integrated use of telecommunications and informatics, allowing information to be sent and received automatically from cars. One of the highest-profile telematics services is GM’s OnStar, which can remotely detect when a car’s airbags have been deployed, alerting an operator to call for assistance. Other telematics services include remote diagnostics—i.e., the capability to remotely monitor vehicle performance and determine whether a car is encountering mechanical troubles.
OEM embedded systems use a factory-installed embedded telematics module to connect to a service network. This can either be integrated into the in-vehicle infotainment system or come as a standalone unit. Such systems often are supported by operators, as in the case of OnStar. Embedded solutions are required for most telematics safety and security purposes, such as remote diagnostics, remote vehicle control and anti-theft tracking.
CE-device-based services represent a lower-cost alternative to embedded solutions, using consumers’ mobile devices to establish a two-way data connection for services. Hybrid systems feature both an embedded TCU and the option to use a connected CE device to provide a data connection.
Secretary of transportation
“For Chinese consumers, embedded telematics solutions represent luxury,” said Celina Li, senior automotive analyst at IHS. “Motorists in China treasure the capability of embedded systems to access call-center operators for services, such as concierge and destination download. They associate these operator services with high social status, almost like having their own personal secretary. As a result, higher-end car buyers in China at present favor embedded systems over a pure CE-device approach. Easy access to cheap labor also makes deploying call-center services less expensive to maintain for OEMs in China compared to other regions.”
Because of strong consumer demand, the OEM embedded telematics market underwent a major growth phase in 2010 and 2011. However, expansion slowed somewhat starting in 2012 as the market shifted toward CE-device and hybrid solutions.
The introduction of Chevrolet’s Epica model in April 2011 started the era of CE-device telematics in China. Since then, nine additional brands have adopted CE-device telematics solutions.
The hybrid market will grow as quickly as the CE-device telematics segment.
IHS expects the CE Device telematics and hybrid telematics markets in China to undergo a robust expansion during the next three years, with triple digit annual expansions. By 2020, IHS expects that the sales of these two market segments will finally surpass embedded telematics. The embedded, CE-device and hybrid market segments will split the total market into three nearly equal shares in 2020.
“The Asia-Pacific region now trails North America and Western Europe in terms of embedded OEM telematics systems availability,” Li added. “However, led by China, the region is set to see its profile rise in the telematics business. China already is the world’s largest car market, and with consumers now buying more high-end vehicles and using more wireless devices, the deployment of OEM telematics in the country will increase at a rapid pace.”
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments