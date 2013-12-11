© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

Leoni boost management board to four members

Dr Klaus Probst will concentrate on chairing the Board – Dr Frank Hiller will assume responsibility for the Wire & Cable Solutions Division

Leoni will increase its Management Board from hitherto three to four members in the future. The Company is thereby taking account of the growth projected for the years ahead.



Dr Klaus Probst has been chairing the Board and has additionally been assuming responsibility for the Wire & Cable Solutions (WCS) Division on the Management Board until now. In the future, in view of the Group’s impending growth, he will concentrate on his duties as CEO, which have increased substantially in the past few years. Beyond performing the archetypal duties of a CEO, Dr Probst will in the future deal mainly with implementing the newly adopted Group strategy as well as with mergers & acquisitions. He will hand over operational responsibility for the WCS Division to an additional member of the Management Board on 1 July 2014.



Leoni will therefore, effective 1 April 2014, engage Dr Frank Hiller, who will then three months later assume responsibility for the WCS Division on the Management Board. Previously he held executive positions at Meiller and ThyssenKrupp Group.



“With this boost to its executive, Leoni will have established the best conditions for mastering the challenges of the Company's impending expansion and globalisation at the senior management level as well," said Dr Werner Rupp, Chairman of Leoni AG’s Supervisory Board. “The Supervisory Board is pleased to have found, in Dr Frank Hiller, an accomplished person to complement the Management Board.”



The other members of Leoni AG’s Management Board are and will continue to be Dieter Bellé, who is responsible for the Controlling, Finance, Tax, Legal, Human Resources, IT, Risk Management and Investor Relations departments, as well as Dr Andreas Brand, who is in charge of the Wiring Systems Division.