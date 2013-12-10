© alterfalter dreamstime.com Analysis | December 10, 2013
Shipments of OTT-enabled devices to reach 1.7bn this year
In a sign of how profoundly Internet-based media is revolutionizing the way consumers access video entertainment content, more than 1.7 billion devices capable of accessing over-the-top (OTT) broadband content like Netflix and Hulu are set to ship by the end of 2013.
Shipments of OTT-capable devices will rise 20 percent this year from 1.43 billion units in 2012, according to a new Consumer Electronics Topical Report from IHS Inc. At 1.7 billion units, this will equate to enough OTT systems to accommodate almost one out of every four people on the planet.
The market will grow another 20 percent next year, on its way to some 2.67 billion units by 2017. By then, total shipments will have expanded by 86 percent from 2012 volumes—phenomenal growth by any measurement.
OTT-capable equipment includes set-top boxes, Blu-ray players, Internet-enabled TVs, game players, digital media adapters like Apple TV or Roku, media tablets, PCs and smartphones.
Promising a new paradigm on how to access broadband media, OTT devices allow consumers to watch or listen to content from a wide range of places and through an extensive array of playback systems. The model for such consumption is called over-the-top because the media being retrieved comes on top of a data connection, in many cases separating the content provider from the data or service provider. The former can be an entity such as Amazon, one of the more widely known OTT content purveyors besides Netflix and Hulu. The latter can be any of the cable or telco giants providing cable or Internet service.
“Content owners, operators and consumers all are driving the proliferation of the OTT model,” said Jordan Selburn, Senior principal analyst, consumer platforms. “Content owners want to expand the market for the films, music and videos they own. Meanwhile, operators wish to use OTT in order to add value to their services and keep subscribers from cancelling TV subscriptions in favor of purely broadband connections—preventing what the industry calls ‘cutting the cord.’ Consumers, for their part, desire access to a wide variety of media at the time and place of their own choosing.”
OTT systems galore now available
The majority of OTT devices now are either PCs or smartphones, which together accounted for 836 million of the 1.43 billion OTT-capable devices shipped last year. Even though the primary task of the two devices is voice and data, both are also increasingly being used as media portals.
But even discounting PCs and smartphones, the rest of the OTT device market is extremely large and growing at an accelerating rate. Approximately 480 million of such non-PC, non-smartphone devices will ship this year, up 30 percent from 2012.
The only segment not forecast to grow this year is the handheld game platform. Like other single-tasking systems, the space is under attack from more broadly based general-purpose equipment, primarily smartphones and tablets. For the same reason, digital media adapters have been slow to gain acceptance, lagging behind other OTT devices and making up less than 1 percent of the total OTT market this year.
Chips ahoy!
At the heart of each OTT-capable device are advanced semiconductors—the guts of each OTT system allowing them to connect with, and then process, the content to be consumed. Today’s chips allow OTT devices to plug into high-bandwidth, media-quality data streams, send it to other similarly capable devices in the home, and then handle the content without draining either the system’s battery or the consumer’s wallet.
The hurdle for such chips continues to climb, however, because the technical requirements imposed by OTT media are weighty. For instance, the newest media coding standard known as high-efficiency video codec requires substantially more computational power than earlier standards, and a brute approach relying on software alone would not suffice, draining a mobile device’s power, as an example.
At the same time, such challenges present rich opportunities for semiconductor suppliers as new standards and technologies continue to expand the market. The introduction of new and innovative technologies will inevitably require a new generation of semiconductors, with advancements made possible only from new silicon.
The market will grow another 20 percent next year, on its way to some 2.67 billion units by 2017. By then, total shipments will have expanded by 86 percent from 2012 volumes—phenomenal growth by any measurement.
OTT-capable equipment includes set-top boxes, Blu-ray players, Internet-enabled TVs, game players, digital media adapters like Apple TV or Roku, media tablets, PCs and smartphones.
Promising a new paradigm on how to access broadband media, OTT devices allow consumers to watch or listen to content from a wide range of places and through an extensive array of playback systems. The model for such consumption is called over-the-top because the media being retrieved comes on top of a data connection, in many cases separating the content provider from the data or service provider. The former can be an entity such as Amazon, one of the more widely known OTT content purveyors besides Netflix and Hulu. The latter can be any of the cable or telco giants providing cable or Internet service.
“Content owners, operators and consumers all are driving the proliferation of the OTT model,” said Jordan Selburn, Senior principal analyst, consumer platforms. “Content owners want to expand the market for the films, music and videos they own. Meanwhile, operators wish to use OTT in order to add value to their services and keep subscribers from cancelling TV subscriptions in favor of purely broadband connections—preventing what the industry calls ‘cutting the cord.’ Consumers, for their part, desire access to a wide variety of media at the time and place of their own choosing.”
OTT systems galore now available
The majority of OTT devices now are either PCs or smartphones, which together accounted for 836 million of the 1.43 billion OTT-capable devices shipped last year. Even though the primary task of the two devices is voice and data, both are also increasingly being used as media portals.
But even discounting PCs and smartphones, the rest of the OTT device market is extremely large and growing at an accelerating rate. Approximately 480 million of such non-PC, non-smartphone devices will ship this year, up 30 percent from 2012.
The only segment not forecast to grow this year is the handheld game platform. Like other single-tasking systems, the space is under attack from more broadly based general-purpose equipment, primarily smartphones and tablets. For the same reason, digital media adapters have been slow to gain acceptance, lagging behind other OTT devices and making up less than 1 percent of the total OTT market this year.
Chips ahoy!
At the heart of each OTT-capable device are advanced semiconductors—the guts of each OTT system allowing them to connect with, and then process, the content to be consumed. Today’s chips allow OTT devices to plug into high-bandwidth, media-quality data streams, send it to other similarly capable devices in the home, and then handle the content without draining either the system’s battery or the consumer’s wallet.
The hurdle for such chips continues to climb, however, because the technical requirements imposed by OTT media are weighty. For instance, the newest media coding standard known as high-efficiency video codec requires substantially more computational power than earlier standards, and a brute approach relying on software alone would not suffice, draining a mobile device’s power, as an example.
At the same time, such challenges present rich opportunities for semiconductor suppliers as new standards and technologies continue to expand the market. The introduction of new and innovative technologies will inevitably require a new generation of semiconductors, with advancements made possible only from new silicon.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments