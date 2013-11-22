© ian poole dreamstime.com Analysis | November 22, 2013
Chip firms and OEMs to enjoy strong revenue growth
The semiconductor and electronics original equipment manufacturing (OEM) industries are set to enjoy significant revenue growth in 2013—partly due to their tight management of inventory levels—according to IHS.
Among OEMs in six categories, total revenue in the third quarter reached an estimated $493 billion, up a robust 7 percent from $462 billion in the second quarter. Revenue in the final quarter of the year is expected to climb at an even more blistering pace, reaching $540 billion with sequential growth of 10 percent.
In contrast to the strong performance for the two last quarters of the second half, the first two quarters of the year started out more quietly, with growth in the second quarter reaching only 2 percent.
Industrial electronics was the strongest of the six segments being counted in the third quarter, but wireless communications will finish on top during the fourth quarter. The other OEM sectors included in the revenue count are data processing, wired communications, consumer electronics and automotive electronics.
Echoing the solid performance of OEMs, a sample of semiconductor companies is providing revenue guidance for an increase sequentially in the third quarter of 5 percent, once final figures are in.
Inventory vs. revenue
“Inventories have been lean throughout the channel in 2013, following a correction from oversupply in 2012 as demand unexpectedly fell in the second half of the year,” said Sharon Stiefel, senior analyst, semiconductor market intelligence, for IHS. “This leads IHS to believe that revenues are tracking with actual end demand, rather than to build or drain inventory.”
For companies such as chip suppliers of handset OEMs, whose revenues peak during the same quarter, third-quarter inventory levels are believed to have remained flat or decreased.
Meanwhile, those companies with anticipated seasonal holiday shipments, such as handset OEMs, most likely ramped up inventory in the third quarter to meet holiday demand in the fourth, to be followed by a welcome decline in stockpiles during the fourth as products are shipped out.
In particular, wireless semiconductor company revenue peaked in the third quarter, driven by OEMs ordering wireless chips for smartphones, tablets and 4G wireless adoption. On the OEM side, those selling game consoles and handheld video game players are also expected to enjoy a boost in revenue as new-generation players hit retail shelves after a seven-year period that did not see any major upgrades.
Another factor, the introduction of Windows 8.1 in mid-October coinciding with the release of new laptop and tablet models, will also strengthen some categories, such as PC OEMs and consumer electronics makers.
Overall, inventories can either rise or fall, depending upon whether the time frame is going into a high demand period or just following a period of high demand. The current situation indicates that inventory levels tend to be inversely related to revenues just prior to, and following, periods of high demand.
Shutdown ramifications
The expectations for a lively second half for the inventory market do not factor in the negative impact that could result from the recent U.S. government shutdown, which lasted slightly longer than two weeks. While impact to the semiconductor and OEM inventory market for holiday sales seems minimal following the reopening of the federal government, uncertainties remain because new fiscal deadlines must be dealt with in the first quarter of 2014.
This could lead to belt tightening among consumers that, in turn, cause an even lower first-quarter market in an already seasonally low period for sales and activity. The extension of deadlines into early 2014 could then serve to hinder semiconductor and OEM revenue growth, as well as inventories, in the first quarter, IHS believes.
In contrast to the strong performance for the two last quarters of the second half, the first two quarters of the year started out more quietly, with growth in the second quarter reaching only 2 percent.
Industrial electronics was the strongest of the six segments being counted in the third quarter, but wireless communications will finish on top during the fourth quarter. The other OEM sectors included in the revenue count are data processing, wired communications, consumer electronics and automotive electronics.
Echoing the solid performance of OEMs, a sample of semiconductor companies is providing revenue guidance for an increase sequentially in the third quarter of 5 percent, once final figures are in.
Inventory vs. revenue
“Inventories have been lean throughout the channel in 2013, following a correction from oversupply in 2012 as demand unexpectedly fell in the second half of the year,” said Sharon Stiefel, senior analyst, semiconductor market intelligence, for IHS. “This leads IHS to believe that revenues are tracking with actual end demand, rather than to build or drain inventory.”
For companies such as chip suppliers of handset OEMs, whose revenues peak during the same quarter, third-quarter inventory levels are believed to have remained flat or decreased.
Meanwhile, those companies with anticipated seasonal holiday shipments, such as handset OEMs, most likely ramped up inventory in the third quarter to meet holiday demand in the fourth, to be followed by a welcome decline in stockpiles during the fourth as products are shipped out.
In particular, wireless semiconductor company revenue peaked in the third quarter, driven by OEMs ordering wireless chips for smartphones, tablets and 4G wireless adoption. On the OEM side, those selling game consoles and handheld video game players are also expected to enjoy a boost in revenue as new-generation players hit retail shelves after a seven-year period that did not see any major upgrades.
Another factor, the introduction of Windows 8.1 in mid-October coinciding with the release of new laptop and tablet models, will also strengthen some categories, such as PC OEMs and consumer electronics makers.
Overall, inventories can either rise or fall, depending upon whether the time frame is going into a high demand period or just following a period of high demand. The current situation indicates that inventory levels tend to be inversely related to revenues just prior to, and following, periods of high demand.
Shutdown ramifications
The expectations for a lively second half for the inventory market do not factor in the negative impact that could result from the recent U.S. government shutdown, which lasted slightly longer than two weeks. While impact to the semiconductor and OEM inventory market for holiday sales seems minimal following the reopening of the federal government, uncertainties remain because new fiscal deadlines must be dealt with in the first quarter of 2014.
This could lead to belt tightening among consumers that, in turn, cause an even lower first-quarter market in an already seasonally low period for sales and activity. The extension of deadlines into early 2014 could then serve to hinder semiconductor and OEM revenue growth, as well as inventories, in the first quarter, IHS believes.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments