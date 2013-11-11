© alexskopje-dreamstime.com

B&B Electronics CEO steps down

B&B Electronics' Sean Harrigan has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer, and the Board has named Jerry O’Gorman, previously the Managing Director of EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) Operations, as the company’s new CEO.

The CEO’s office will remain at B&B Electronics’ headquarters in Ottawa, IL, and O’Gorman will work from there as he assumes his new responsibilities. The company expects to appoint a new Managing Director for the EMEA operations in the coming weeks.



“The Board has complete confidence that Jerry is the right person to be our next CEO,” said Andrew Snyder, Director of Graham Partners, B&B Electronics’ owners. “He has been an outstanding leader and has almost doubled our EMEA revenue over his seven years. Plus, Jerry already knows the business and customers so he can step in and be immediately effective.”



In a related move, the Board appointed Fred Thiel as Executive Chairman of the Board, formalizing Thiel’s prior advisory role as Director of B&B Electronics. Serving from B&B’s Lake Forest, CA office, Thiel will advise the CEO on key strategic issues including new product development, customer acquisition, and talent management.



Thiel, an expert in M2M, smart systems, and industrial connectivity technology, with 20 years’ experience in managing software and technology companies. He has served as CEO of Lantronix, and has been an Operating Partner for Graham Partners since 2007.



Harrigan became CEO at B&B Electronics in March of 2011. He now leaves the company to pursue other professional opportunities.