Each version uses solid state switches that ensure fast switch operation time of 50µs, very repeatable performance, and an indefinite service life when used within ratings. The designs have been carefully optimized for VSWR performance and insertion loss. Particular attention has been paid to crosstalk and isolation to ensure that unselected switch paths have minimal output signal content. Each multiplexer can handle up to +30dBm of signal power and signal frequencies from 10MHz to above 6GHz. Unused ports are automatically terminated to manage VSWR effects in cables.
“These new versions complement our 6GHz PXI solid state switch family, which already include SPDT, SP4T MUX’s and a 4x4 matrix solution. Pickering Interfaces offers the widest range of PXI RF solid state solutions of any provider,” states David Owen, Business Development Manager for Pickering Interfaces. “Providing larger MUX solutions enables users to create more compact switch systems and eliminates the additional performance uncertainty and inconvenience caused by the use of smaller MUX’s with interconnecting coaxial cables. Solid state RF switches are an ideal solution where test systems need fast test times, repeatability, and long service life.”
Pickering Interfaces expanding range of multiplexer
Pickering Interfaces, a provider of signal switching and conditioning solutions, is expanding its range of PXI RF solid state 6GHz switching solutions with the introduction of two new multiplexer (MUX) versions.
Pickering InterfacesThese versions include a SP8T (8:1) MUX occupying two PXI slots and a SP16T (16:1) MUX occupying three PXI slots.
