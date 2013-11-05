© handmadepictures dreamstime.com Electronics Production | November 05, 2013
Fabrinet: 'Fiscal 2014 is off to a strong start'
Fabrinet reported total revenue of $171.6 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2014, an increase of 8.2% compared to total revenue of $158.6 million for the comparable period in fiscal 2013.
GAAP net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2014 was $19.2 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $16.0 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, in the first quarter of fiscal 2013. Non-GAAP net income in the first quarter of fiscal 2014 was $14.2 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, an increase of 10.9% compared to non-GAAP net income of $12.8 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, in the same period a year ago.
Tom Mitchell, Chief Executive Officer of Fabrinet, said, "Fiscal 2014 is off to a strong start and I am particularly pleased that our fiscal first quarter results demonstrated another strong quarter of revenue, margin and EPS growth. With our strong customer relationships and expanding pipeline of new business, I am confident that we will be able to build off our successful first quarter and deliver strong year of profitable growth.”
Business Outlook
Based on information available as of November 4, 2013, Fabrinet is issuing guidance for the second quarter of fiscal 2014 as follows:
Fabrinet expects second quarter revenue to be in the range of $170 million to $174 million. GAAP net income per share is expected to be in the range of $1.54 to $1.56 with expected non-GAAP net income per share of $0.40 to $0.42, based on approximately 35 million fully diluted shares outstanding.
