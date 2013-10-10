© baloncici-dreamstime.com

Zollner Elektronik opens subsidiary in Switzerland

As of October 01, 2013, the production site in Hombrechtikon (Switzerland) from Zollner Elektronik is officially opened.

The new plant of the now the 17th locations of the globally operating EMS-provider.



'The founding of the location in Switzerland is an extension of competencies from Mechatronics to Biochemistry. It is a strategic business expansion in terms of organic growth. Again, the strategy 'local for local' (being where the customer needs the support) is essential for the company, an email statement reads.



An optimal solution has been found through the cooperation with two major manufacturers of medical products.