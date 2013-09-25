© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com

Graphic spots Nadcap Merit Status at Devon facility

Graphic has achieved Nadcap Merit Status at its UK facility in Devon, for its rigid, flex-rigid and HDI products.

Graphic have held the Nadcap accreditation since 2010, have been given the accreditation until July 2015. Nadcap normally perform annual audits.



David Pike, Group Managing Director of Graphic said, “The awarding of merit status by Nadcap underlines the high standards Graphic Plc and its employees are committed to, in achieving its customer’s requirements by constantly producing a reliable, time critical, quality product.”



“Achieving Nadcap accreditation is not easy: it is one of the ways in which the aerospace industry identifies those who excel at manufacturing quality product through superior special processes. Companies such as Graphic Plc go above and beyond achieving Nadcap accreditation to obtain Merit status and they should be justifiably proud of it,” said Joe Pinto, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at the Performance Review Institute.



“Benefitting from a less frequent audit schedule reduces audit costs and associated pressures and demonstrates the trust that the aerospace industry has in Graphic Plc, based on their past performance in Nadcap audits. PRI is proud to support continual improvement in the aerospace industry by helping companies such as Graphic Plc be successful and we look forward to continuing to assist the industry moving forward.”