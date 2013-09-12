© vladimir veljanovski dreamstime.com

Kontron named preferred provider or Rockwell Collins

Kontron has been named the preferred provider of Airborne Servers and Cabin Wireless Access Points (CWAPs) for Rockwell Collins’ new wireless in-flight entertainment (IFE) systems.

"Kontron brings a unique understanding from its more than 20 years of experience in building mission-critical computing systems. This knowledge aligns and complements the integrated technology requirements Rockwell Collins has set for its new wireless IFE systems," said Andy Mason, Business Unit Manager, Commercial Avionics Products Group at Kontron. "We are committed to helping innovators such as Rockwell Collins improve the passenger experience and further expand and enhance in-flight broadband services for the commercial airline and business jet market."