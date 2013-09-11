© baloncici dreamstime.com

Chuck Kostalnick joins Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation expanded its management team with the appointment of Chuck Kostalnick as Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer.

Mr. Kostalnick is an industry veteran with over 23 years of sales and marketing management experience. He has held several executive level positions including Senior Vice President, Avnet Embedded for Avnet, Inc.; President, North America Distribution for Bell Microproducts; and Vice President of Sales for Arrow's OEM Computing Solutions division.



"We are fortunate to have someone with Chuck's caliber join our executive team. His strong track record in establishing successful customer relationships will be invaluable to Sanmina's growth strategy. He will provide leadership and strategic direction as we grow in new and existing markets," stated Jure Sola, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sanmina Corporation.