© ChipHell

SK Hynix fire update

The fire that broke out yesterday at memory chip manufacturer SK Hynix was indeed quite extensive. But as it seems, luck was on the company's – not to mention the employees – side.

One person is reported to have been injured during the fire, however not seriously. Meanwhile, all clean-room equipment was reported undamaged. Which means that repairs will be limited to the premises and that production will be resumed relatively soon.



However, it is still unclear how the fire started, Bloomberg reports.