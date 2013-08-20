© tamas-ambrits-dreamstime.com

Ascom and Fideltronik signs strategic partnership

Ascom Wireless Solutions has concluded an agreement with Fideltronik Group to outsource production and repair in its Swedish factory in Herrljunga.

At the same time, Fideltronik and Ascom have entered into a strategic supply agreement to continue the existing production and repair of devices in Herrljunga. Ascom will continue to uphold a supply chain management with about 20 employees.



Fideltronik Scandinavia AB will as of 1 September 2013 take over the Herrljunga factory in Sweden and further develop the manufacturing business also with external customers. As part of the transaction 150 employees will transfer to Fideltronik.



"With the outsourcing of Ascom’s last remaining assembly activities we continue the implementation of our asset light strategy", says Fritz Mumenthaler, CEO of Ascom. "We continue to invest over 10% in R&D on Group level, but have all our devices assembled by specialized companies with the necessary economies of scale", he adds.