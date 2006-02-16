Electronics Production | February 16, 2006
Franzis and Kontron in joint book project
At Embedded World 2006, Kontron and Franzis Buch- und Software-Verlag have concluded a cooperation agreement to develop technical literature for professional developers in the field of embedded computer technology.
The first joint book project will be completed by the end of June. More books are planned at quarterly intervals.
For Kontron, this debut in the book market provides a new marketing tool for the early communication of embedded computing expertise to students, newcomers, and experts in development with COMs, SBCs, and slot assemblies, as well as Kontron's first contribution to the Year of Information Technology initiated by the German government.
Kontron and Franzis are ideal partners: both companies have extensive expertise in their fields. With over 2,300 employees, Kontron, a global player in embedded computer technology, can guarantee that leading specialists from around the world will always participate in the reference book projects. Franzis offers more than 50 years of technical publishing experience and market-leading branding for electronics and computer literature. The developers Matthias "Kalle" Dalheimer and Lutz Rogowski, both well-known in the open source community, were enticed to work on the first book "Linux goes mobile". Published in German and English, it will deal with the Linux development of mobile devices, based on the ePDA with the Intel® Xscale 80219-based X-board
COM.
"We see the planned reference book projects with Franzis as an important milestone in our educational support of embedded computer technology. It is the quintessential base technology for open embedded systems, since children and young people today grow up with it and handle it as a matter of course,“ says Norbert Hauser, Vice President of Marketing with Kontron, assessing the
company's involvement in this new field of activity.
At the same time, the reference book projects are an investment in the future for Kontron: if
students in schools and colleges become very familiar with our solutions early on, they will be predisposed toward them when making purchasing decisions in their professional lives.
"The road map we have devised with Kontron is sophisticated and should make for great sales; with development concepts that are not just theoretical, but can also be practically implemented as concrete solutions, it meets our philosophy exactly, because we always want to offer our readers immediately usable solutions for their professional or day-to-day work,“ comments Thomas
Käsbohrer, Managing Director of publishing with Franzis Buch- und Software-Verlag.
