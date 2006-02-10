Electronics Production | February 10, 2006
Siemens awarded Fairchild
Fairchild Semiconductor Wins 2005 Siemens VDO Performance Award
Fairchild Semiconductor today announced Siemens VDO has recognised the company for its outstanding account management, technical support, and logistics performance. Fairchild supplies power components to Siemens VDO, one of the world's leading suppliers of automotive electronics and electrical systems. Laurenz Schmidt, executive vice president, Global Operations and the
executive advocate for Siemens, accepted the award at Siemens Supplier Day.
“Fairchild's focus on developing higher-value power analogue and discrete products is a natural fit for the growing demands of the automotive industry,” said Tom Beaver, Fairchild's executive vice president, Worldwide Sales and Marketing. "We are honoured to receive this award from Siemens
VDO, recognising our commitment to providing outstanding service to our customers. This achievement celebrates the combination of Fairchild's customer service commitment, manufacturing expertise and market-leading power products. On behalf of everyone on the global Fairchild team, I'd like to extend our thanks to Siemens VDO for this honour. We all will continue to strive to exceed our customers' expectations - not just meet them.”
Fairchild's technical and logistics performance and top management support is enabling the company to emerge as one of Siemens VDO's strategic suppliers. The dedication of Fairchild's Siemens team also was recognised by the 2005 Siemens Performance Award.
The use of power semiconductors in the automotive market is expected to grow more than 10% annually between 2003 and 2008. The increased use of power semiconductors in automobiles is being driven by new applications, such as enhanced information and car communications systems, power steering, direct injection, switch-on-coil ignition and hybrid electric vehicles. The
electrification of traditional mechanical systems will increase, driven by the demands of higher performance and increased fuel economy.
Automotive market power semiconductors currently account for 17 % of total worldwide semiconductor sales. Several market factors will create new opportunities, including significantly increasing fuel prices, surging Korean manufacturers, Japanese dominance in hybrid electric vehicle systems and more electronics being outsourced to non-traditional suppliers.
