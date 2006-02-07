Connector market up 7.5% this year

According to Bishops & Associates the connector market will increase by 7.5% in 2006.

The business cycle in the connector market is according to Bishops & Associates following the semiconductor market but with about one month's delay.



Mobile handsets are named as locomotives in the connector market this year. According to Bishops & Associates the connectors in the handsets will increase by 15% this year.



In China the growth rate will reach 20% but in Europe and US the growth will be about 3-5 %.