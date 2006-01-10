Electronics Production | January 10, 2006
Former UMC Europe boss joins Freescale
Chris Chi, formerly with UMC, joins Freescale Semiconductors as vice president of external manufacturing, and Gulzar Mohd Ali, formerly with Intel, joins as vice president of final manufacturing overseeing assembly and test operations.
Both will report to Alex Pepe, Freescale's senior vice president, manufacturing operations.
"Chris and Gulzar bring a wealth of outside experience to help Freescale achieve best-in-class manufacturing operations," said Pepe. "To achieve the next level of excellence, Freescale must attract and develop world-class talent. Chris and Gulzar will play a vital role in pushing for continued improvement in all areas of manufacturing — gross margin, service and quality."
Chris has held significant manufacturing leadership roles at both United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) and Chartered Semiconductor. Most recently he was president of UMC for European business. Chris has started and operated both 200-mm and 300-mm fabs, and he was president of UMCi Limited, a wafer fab joint venture between UMC, Infineon, and the Singapore Economic Development Board. A 26-year industry veteran, Chris holds six U.S. patents in semiconductor process and computer integrated manufacturing.
Gulzar brings more than 25 years of extensive experience in final manufacturing. She has held numerous positions at Intel during her career. Her recent position was based in Phoenix, Arizona as vice president and co-general manager of Assembly Test with operations in Malaysia, China, Philippines and Costa Rica. Gulzar began her career in Malaysia after receiving her degree from Panjab University in India. She has a wealth of international experience including assignments in Malaysia, Japan, Puerto Rico, and the United States.
