SMT & Inspection | January 06, 2006
GÖPEL's Scanflex awarded
At the annual Best-in-Test Awards 2006, sponsored by Test and Measurement World, GÖPEL electronic's Boundary Scan hardware platform SCANFLEX won the category “Board & System Test”.
This is a special honour, because numerous companies and their products apply for this price each year, thus the Best-in-Test Awards are highly rated.
“We are very glad about receiving this award because it honours our company's ideas and technical know-how,” says Stefan Meissner, GÖPEL electronic's spokesman. “Technological leadership was our goal in terms of developing a new Boundary Scan platform – and we achieved it. Thereby, SCANFLEX® is not just a milestone in our company's young history but opens new applications for the enhancement of the JTAG/Boundary Scan market. Meanwhile, 19 different SCANFLEX® products have been introduced. We are the only vendor providing a complete integrated solution with open software and hardware for extended Boundary Scan applications. We are planning to add 17 new exciting products for 2006.”
The hardware platform is based on a complete modular system consisting of SCANFLEX® Boundary Scan controllers (SFX-Controller) with external SCANFLEX® TAP transceivers (SFX-Transceiver) and parallel controlled SCANFLEX® I/O modules (SFX-Module). Due to the SFX-Module's open configurability optional analogue, digital and mixed-signal channels can be directly added to the UUT interface. Since its market introduction in February 2005, SCANFLEX® is becoming the new standard for flexibility, modularity and performance in Boundary Scan benchtop systems. It's an excellent technological base for the extension of yet deeper structural tests and the opening to enhance existing test access for complementary programming, test and emulation processes.
Each year, Test & Measurement World's editors name the new test products that were judged to be particularly innovative or useful. Those products, which were launched between 01 November 2004 and 31 October 2005, were the criteria for selection.
“We are very glad about receiving this award because it honours our company's ideas and technical know-how,” says Stefan Meissner, GÖPEL electronic's spokesman. “Technological leadership was our goal in terms of developing a new Boundary Scan platform – and we achieved it. Thereby, SCANFLEX® is not just a milestone in our company's young history but opens new applications for the enhancement of the JTAG/Boundary Scan market. Meanwhile, 19 different SCANFLEX® products have been introduced. We are the only vendor providing a complete integrated solution with open software and hardware for extended Boundary Scan applications. We are planning to add 17 new exciting products for 2006.”
The hardware platform is based on a complete modular system consisting of SCANFLEX® Boundary Scan controllers (SFX-Controller) with external SCANFLEX® TAP transceivers (SFX-Transceiver) and parallel controlled SCANFLEX® I/O modules (SFX-Module). Due to the SFX-Module's open configurability optional analogue, digital and mixed-signal channels can be directly added to the UUT interface. Since its market introduction in February 2005, SCANFLEX® is becoming the new standard for flexibility, modularity and performance in Boundary Scan benchtop systems. It's an excellent technological base for the extension of yet deeper structural tests and the opening to enhance existing test access for complementary programming, test and emulation processes.
Each year, Test & Measurement World's editors name the new test products that were judged to be particularly innovative or useful. Those products, which were launched between 01 November 2004 and 31 October 2005, were the criteria for selection.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments