GÖPEL's Scanflex awarded

At the annual Best-in-Test Awards 2006, sponsored by Test and Measurement World, GÖPEL electronic's Boundary Scan hardware platform SCANFLEX won the category “Board & System Test”.

This is a special honour, because numerous companies and their products apply for this price each year, thus the Best-in-Test Awards are highly rated.



“We are very glad about receiving this award because it honours our company's ideas and technical know-how,” says Stefan Meissner, GÖPEL electronic's spokesman. “Technological leadership was our goal in terms of developing a new Boundary Scan platform – and we achieved it. Thereby, SCANFLEX® is not just a milestone in our company's young history but opens new applications for the enhancement of the JTAG/Boundary Scan market. Meanwhile, 19 different SCANFLEX® products have been introduced. We are the only vendor providing a complete integrated solution with open software and hardware for extended Boundary Scan applications. We are planning to add 17 new exciting products for 2006.”



The hardware platform is based on a complete modular system consisting of SCANFLEX® Boundary Scan controllers (SFX-Controller) with external SCANFLEX® TAP transceivers (SFX-Transceiver) and parallel controlled SCANFLEX® I/O modules (SFX-Module). Due to the SFX-Module's open configurability optional analogue, digital and mixed-signal channels can be directly added to the UUT interface. Since its market introduction in February 2005, SCANFLEX® is becoming the new standard for flexibility, modularity and performance in Boundary Scan benchtop systems. It's an excellent technological base for the extension of yet deeper structural tests and the opening to enhance existing test access for complementary programming, test and emulation processes.



Each year, Test & Measurement World's editors name the new test products that were judged to be particularly innovative or useful. Those products, which were launched between 01 November 2004 and 31 October 2005, were the criteria for selection.

