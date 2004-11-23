Digitaltest provides eastern european support

Test-solutions provider Digitaltest is improving its service in Eastern Europe with the appointment of a new local distribution partner.

Aimed at serving both existing electronics manufacturing sites in Eastern Europe as well as existing companies who are moving into the region, ATM Electronics Ltd. will provide sales and service representation for Digitaltest’s range of In-Circuit, Functional and Flying Prober test equipment in Bulgaria, Macedonia, Serbia and Montenegro.



AMT is a well-known and professional organisation in the test equipment and EMS field. It operates out of Sofia, Bulgaria and will assume responsibility for above regions. Digitaltest’s General Manager Hans Baka commented: “Many of our global customers now require support on their doorsteps - a trend that has seen Digitaltest expand its presence in several key geographies. Our new partnership with ATM is a significant step towards providing true support on a worldwide basis. We have chosen again a well-respected company who is ideally placed to maximise the benefits our customers in this economically advantageous region can gain from using Digitaltest products.”