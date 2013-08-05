© pelfophoto dreamstime.com

Manz wins order from Chinese OLED industry

Manz AG has received an order with a total volume of more than EUR 9 million from a Chinese manufacturer of OLED displays.

This large order for wet-chemical processing equipment for the production of OLED displays is also one of the first ones made by China's upcoming OLED industry to date. The expansion and outsourcing of production capacities from South Korea to China underscores the growing significance of OLED technology and boosts this sector's future growth.



Dieter Manz, CEO and founder of Manz AG, commented as follows: "After a period during which Korean manufacturers have been the market leaders in this area, we now anticipate significant investments to come from China and Taiwan in the future. Given our market leadership in wet-chemical processing equipment for touch panel displays, we are the globally leading company for one of the most important process steps in the production of touch-sensitive displays. We aim to, and will, consistently exploit the opportunities arising from new investments by the sector and from our excellent market positioning."