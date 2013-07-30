© dimitry romanchuck dreamstime.com Electronics Production | July 30, 2013
America II and HellermannTyton sign agreement
America II Electronics, Inc. has entered into a global distribution agreement with HellermannTyton.
Through this agreement, America II will distribute a broad line of HellermannTyton products for the automotive, manufacturing, industrial, electrical, telecommunications, commercial data and renewable energy industries.
“HellermannTyton has been around for 44 years, providing innovative solutions that feature exceptional design, quality and performance,” said Brian Ellison, President of America II Electronics. “Through their products, they deliver value-added solutions to OEMs in the industries we serve. This partnership allows us to extend those offerings to our existing customers.”
“America II is a leader in the industry,” said HellermannTyton Sales Manager, Jim Annis. “It was apparent a partnership would open new opportunities for HellermannTyton, allowing us to extend our global reach through their existing customer relationships. We’re excited about the potential both companies have in working together.”
“Our goal continues to be this evolution from a traditional independent distributor to more of a blended model – taking on traits typically found in authorized distribution,” added Ellison. “Offering complete product solutions and partnering with a recognized manufacturer like HellermannTyton confirms this commitment.”
“HellermannTyton has been around for 44 years, providing innovative solutions that feature exceptional design, quality and performance,” said Brian Ellison, President of America II Electronics. “Through their products, they deliver value-added solutions to OEMs in the industries we serve. This partnership allows us to extend those offerings to our existing customers.”
“America II is a leader in the industry,” said HellermannTyton Sales Manager, Jim Annis. “It was apparent a partnership would open new opportunities for HellermannTyton, allowing us to extend our global reach through their existing customer relationships. We’re excited about the potential both companies have in working together.”
“Our goal continues to be this evolution from a traditional independent distributor to more of a blended model – taking on traits typically found in authorized distribution,” added Ellison. “Offering complete product solutions and partnering with a recognized manufacturer like HellermannTyton confirms this commitment.”
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments