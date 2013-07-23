© demarco dreamstime.com General | July 23, 2013
Ubuntu Phone – The biggest crowd-funding project to date?
Raising the 32 million dollars to create a new hybrid phone/computer, running Ubuntu and Android, has been called the largest crowd-funding project so far.
The Ubuntu Edge is promised to be the next step in phone/computer hybrids. The low-volume high-complexity approach is said to be similar to what F1 is for cars – an arena to try out new technology.
The phone will be running both Android and Ubuntu as its OS, turning into an Ubuntu computer when hooked up to a screen. So what kind of hardware can be expected you may well ask? According to the creators:
- Dual boot Ubuntu mobile OS and Android
- Fully integrated Ubuntu desktop PC when docked
- Fastest multi-core CPU, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage
- 4.5in 1,280 x 720 HD sapphire crystal display
- 8mp low-light rear camera, 2mp front camera
- Dual-LTE, dual-band 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4, NFC
- GPS, accelerometer, gyro, proximity sensor, compass, barometer
- Stereo speakers with HD audio, dual-mic recording, Active Noise Cancellation
- MHL connector, 3.5mm jack
- Silicon-anode Li-Ion battery
- 64 x 9 x 124mm
And, if you are more into the whole ”pictures does a better job at explaining than words”, here is the video.
