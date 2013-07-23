© corepics vof dreamstime.com PCB | July 23, 2013
Successful start for AT&S
AT&S off to a successful start in financial year 2013/14 with a reported turnover of EUR 143 million.
In the first quarter of the financial year 2013/14 revenue and profit for the period significantly increased compared to the same period a year earlier, despite non-recurring items relating to the planned closure of our plant in Klagenfurt. The Management Board looks ahead with confidence.
In the first quarter of the financial year 2013/14 AT&S Group posted sales of around EUR 143m, which was about EUR 17m more compared to the same period last year. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 28m, a significant improvement on the same period a year earlier.
After adjustment for the provision of non-recurring items amounting to around EUR 3m – relating to the planned closure of the AT&S plant in Klagenfurt – EBITDA reached EUR 31m thanks to strong capacity utilisation at all plants. The net gearing ratio narrowed to 65% owing to a higher level of internal financing and continued restraint on investment.
“Despite the challenging market environment, both Mobile Devices and our Automotive and Industrial segments reported significant year-on-year improvements in revenue and capacity utilisation at our plants. We have good reason to be satisfied with how the financial year 2013/14 has started, and have laid down a solid foundation for the year to come” explained CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer.
Profitable growth for Mobile Devices
Increased demand for our high value HDI printed circuit boards is reflected in strong capacity utilisation at our Shanghai plant, a development that led to year-on-year revenue gains for Mobile Devices of about 7%, or some EUR 5m.
Automotive driving growth in Industrial & Automotive segment
Revenue was up year on year in the first quarter across all customer segments. The trend towards increased use of high value printed circuit boards in automotive technology continues and is the driving growth factor in this segment. Overall, revenue was up by about 19% or EUR 10m on the same period of 2012/13.
In the first quarter of the financial year 2013/14 AT&S Group posted sales of around EUR 143m, which was about EUR 17m more compared to the same period last year. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 28m, a significant improvement on the same period a year earlier.
After adjustment for the provision of non-recurring items amounting to around EUR 3m – relating to the planned closure of the AT&S plant in Klagenfurt – EBITDA reached EUR 31m thanks to strong capacity utilisation at all plants. The net gearing ratio narrowed to 65% owing to a higher level of internal financing and continued restraint on investment.
“Despite the challenging market environment, both Mobile Devices and our Automotive and Industrial segments reported significant year-on-year improvements in revenue and capacity utilisation at our plants. We have good reason to be satisfied with how the financial year 2013/14 has started, and have laid down a solid foundation for the year to come” explained CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer.
Profitable growth for Mobile Devices
Increased demand for our high value HDI printed circuit boards is reflected in strong capacity utilisation at our Shanghai plant, a development that led to year-on-year revenue gains for Mobile Devices of about 7%, or some EUR 5m.
Automotive driving growth in Industrial & Automotive segment
Revenue was up year on year in the first quarter across all customer segments. The trend towards increased use of high value printed circuit boards in automotive technology continues and is the driving growth factor in this segment. Overall, revenue was up by about 19% or EUR 10m on the same period of 2012/13.
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments