© albert lozano dreamstime.com Electronics Production | July 19, 2013
Intel with 2Q revenue of USD 12.8bn
Intel reported second-quarter revenue of $12.8 billion, operating income of $2.7 billion, net income of $2.0 billion and EPS of $0.39.
The company generated approximately $4.7 billion in cash from operations, paid dividends of $1.1 billion, and used $550 million to repurchase 23 million shares of stock.
"In the second quarter, we delivered on our quarterly outlook and made several key product announcements," said Intel CEO Brian Krzanich. "In my first two months as CEO, I have listened to a wide variety of views about Intel and our industry from customers, employees and my leadership team and I am more confident than ever about our opportunity as a company."
"Looking ahead, the market will continue buying a wide range of computing products," he added. "Intel Atom and Core processors and increased SOC integration will be Intel's future. We will leave no computing opportunity untapped. To embrace these opportunities, I've made it Intel's highest priority to create the best products for the fast growing ultra-mobile market segment."
Business Outlook - Q3 2013
Business Outlook - Full-Year 2013
"In the second quarter, we delivered on our quarterly outlook and made several key product announcements," said Intel CEO Brian Krzanich. "In my first two months as CEO, I have listened to a wide variety of views about Intel and our industry from customers, employees and my leadership team and I am more confident than ever about our opportunity as a company."
"Looking ahead, the market will continue buying a wide range of computing products," he added. "Intel Atom and Core processors and increased SOC integration will be Intel's future. We will leave no computing opportunity untapped. To embrace these opportunities, I've made it Intel's highest priority to create the best products for the fast growing ultra-mobile market segment."
Business Outlook - Q3 2013
- Revenue: $13.5 billion, plus or minus $500 million.
- Gross margin percentage: 61 percent, plus or minus a couple of percentage points.
- R&D plus MG&A spending: approximately $4.8 billion.
- Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles: approximately $70 million.
- Impact of equity investments and interest and other: approximately $400 million net gain.
- Depreciation: approximately $1.7 billion.
Business Outlook - Full-Year 2013
- Revenue: Approximately flat year-on-year, down from prior expectations of low single digit percentage increase.
- Gross margin percentage: 59 percent, plus or minus a couple percentage points, down from prior expectations of 60 percent, plus or minus a few of percentage points.
- R&D plus MG&A spending: $18.7 billion, plus or minus $200 million, down $200 million from prior expectations.
- Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles: approximately $300 million, unchanged from prior expectations.
- Depreciation: $6.8 billion, plus or minus $100 million, unchanged from prior expectations.
- Tax Rate: approximately 26 percent for each of the remaining quarters of the year.
- Full-year capital spending: $11.0 billion, plus or minus $500 million, down $1.0 billion from prior expectations.
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments