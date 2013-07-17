© pavelgr-dreamstime.com Electronics Production | July 17, 2013
"Largely, our business is based on long-term partnerships and customer relations. For some time now, our main mission however has been to further extend our customer base, and thus increase sales and capacity utilisation at our plants. Last year, we succeeded in securing 40 new customer collaborations –mostly with SMEs, who we initially produced prototypes and pilot batches for."
"We’re satisfied to see how several of these collaborations have now resulted in batch production. Furthermore, we see an increased interest in our prototype services, and in line with last year the number of new customer collaborations continued to develop positively."
"We previously reported that we’ve extended and deepened our collaboration with existing customers. In addition, we’ve secured attractive new business deals in the communications segment, one project in Sweden offering high potential, and one for our Industrial Plant in Estonia."
"Even if there is cause for disappointment regarding the progress of our volumes year to date, I think we’re heading in the right direction. We’ve created the right prospects and focus that will result in profitable sales growth for NOTE. Our Nearsourcing business model is strong, and tailored for the high mix/low volume market segment. It is based on developing business at our Nearsourcing Centres in Sweden, Norway, Finland and the UK in close collaboration with prototype-intensive customers. Usually, we conduct labour-intensive volume production at our Industrial Plants in Estonia and China."
Peter Laveson: 'We're headed in the right direction.'
