Aspocomp lowers profit forecast for 2013

Due to a weak first half of the year and slower than expected improvement of demand Aspocomp lowers its net sales and operating result forecast for 2013.

According to the new forecast net sales in 2013 are expected to amount to EUR 20-23 million and operating result to EUR -1.0-0.0 million.



In its previous outlook (Company Announcement on April 22, 2013) Aspocomp estimated net sales in 2013 to amount to EUR 22-26 million and operating result to EUR 0.0-1.2 million.