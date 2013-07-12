© baloncici-dreamstime.com

Creation expands its US footprint

EMS-supplier Creation Technologies, is expanding its footprint in Central USA with an expansion of its Design Services operations.

In response to growing customer needs, Creation Technologies Design Services has opened its new Milwaukee Design Center, located approximately 3 miles from its manufacturing business unit in Oak Creek, Wisconsin. This custom 10'000 square foot Design Center was established to help meet the increase in demand of both existing and new customers for premier electronics design and engineering services.



“We’ve seen tremendous growth in the demand for Design Services over the last few years,” said Stephenson. “More and more of our customers are realizing the benefits of partnering with a provider that is capable of driving improvements from the beginning of the value chain. Creation has always focused on offering a complete, end-to-end solution, one that’s tailored to very specific customer needs. Design Services is now a core element of our offering that enables our customers to leverage our fastest-time-to-market expertise, optimize their spend and reduce their business risk when bringing new products to market.”