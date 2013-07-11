© enruta dreamstime.com

Scaleo chip and Globalfoundries partner

Scaleo chip and Globalfoundries partner to design and manufacture System on a Chip for automotive market.

Scaleo chip has entered into a collaborative agreement with Globalfoundries for the design and manufacture of automotive qualified devices. The partnership includes technology access, combined effort for technology qualification, joint marketing and business development activities.



Scaleo chip will act as an enabler to the automotive market for Globalfoundries, and Globalfoundries will provide Scaleo chip with qualified process technology.



“The automotive market for semiconductors is growing rapidly, as today’s most advanced cars use hundreds of mixed-technology ICs in everything from the powertrain to modern infotainment systems,” said Mike Noonen, executive vice president of global sales, marketing, quality and design at Globalfoundries. “Our collaboration with Scaleo chip is a great example of how partnerships between design and manufacturing can deliver innovative silicon solutions to meet the need of today’s most important markets.”



“It is time for fabless to displace the traditional IDM model that provides customers nothing but limited choices,” said Bruno Paucard, CEO of Scaleo chip. “Globalfoundries is an incredibly powerful and global partner to help us exceed customers’ expectations in terms of technology vision, foundry capabilities and manufacturing reliability with a worldwide footprint.”