© dimitry romanchuck dreamstime.com Analysis | July 12, 2013
Global solar module pricing stabilizes in Q1
Marking the end of more than two years of sharp declines, pricing for solar photovoltaic (PV) modules achieved stability in the first quarter, paving the way for a rise in industry gross margins and return to profitability for some leading suppliers this year.
After falling throughout 2012, global gross margins for PV modules rose to 1 percent in the first quarter, up from zero in the fourth quarter of 2012, according to information and analytics provider IHS. Buoyed by rising prices, the industry-wide gross margin is expected to climb throughout 2013 and reach 6 percent by year-end.
“The long-suffering solar module market has clearly turned around, with the industry finally on a growth path—not only in terms of output— but also for revenue and earnings,” said Stefan de Haan, principal PV analyst with IHS. “Despite a slight decline in industry-wide production, shipments, revenues, and factory utilization in the first quarter, the major market upswing in the fourth quarter of 2012 marked the end of the long downturn. While the market rebound won’t be high enough to push the entire industry into profitability this year, some top players have already achieved double-digit margins, and should be back in the black by the end of 2013.”
The No.-1 and No.-5 ranked module suppliers in the first quarter—Yingli and Canadian Solar—have issued guidance for gross margins of around 10 percent for the second quarter. With the global blended average selling price (ASP) for solar modules is expected to decline only moderately in 2013 to $0.71 per watt in the fourth quarter at the end of this year, down from $0.74 per watt in the first quarter, and polysilicon prices hovering around $20 per kilogram, these companies could expand their margins to 15 percent and finally return to profitability.
China downshifts as Japan goes into high gear
Despite the signs of a market recovery, the leading Chinese manufacturers reduced their output slightly in the first quarter compared to the fourth quarter of 2012. Yingli and Canadian Solar, along with No. 2 Trina, and seventh-place JA Solar all reduced production amid growing concerns about the EU antidumping case and a general seasonal softening of global demand in the first quarter.
In contrast, the Japanese manufacturers, including No. 3 Sharp and No. 6 Kyocera, increased their production significantly in the first quarter. IHS Solar estimates Sharp’s output rose by 80 megawatts (MW) while that of Kyocera expanded by 100 MW when compared to the fourth quarter.
“The long-suffering solar module market has clearly turned around, with the industry finally on a growth path—not only in terms of output— but also for revenue and earnings,” said Stefan de Haan, principal PV analyst with IHS. “Despite a slight decline in industry-wide production, shipments, revenues, and factory utilization in the first quarter, the major market upswing in the fourth quarter of 2012 marked the end of the long downturn. While the market rebound won’t be high enough to push the entire industry into profitability this year, some top players have already achieved double-digit margins, and should be back in the black by the end of 2013.”
The No.-1 and No.-5 ranked module suppliers in the first quarter—Yingli and Canadian Solar—have issued guidance for gross margins of around 10 percent for the second quarter. With the global blended average selling price (ASP) for solar modules is expected to decline only moderately in 2013 to $0.71 per watt in the fourth quarter at the end of this year, down from $0.74 per watt in the first quarter, and polysilicon prices hovering around $20 per kilogram, these companies could expand their margins to 15 percent and finally return to profitability.
China downshifts as Japan goes into high gear
Despite the signs of a market recovery, the leading Chinese manufacturers reduced their output slightly in the first quarter compared to the fourth quarter of 2012. Yingli and Canadian Solar, along with No. 2 Trina, and seventh-place JA Solar all reduced production amid growing concerns about the EU antidumping case and a general seasonal softening of global demand in the first quarter.
In contrast, the Japanese manufacturers, including No. 3 Sharp and No. 6 Kyocera, increased their production significantly in the first quarter. IHS Solar estimates Sharp’s output rose by 80 megawatts (MW) while that of Kyocera expanded by 100 MW when compared to the fourth quarter.
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments