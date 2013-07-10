© andrei katyshev dreamstime.com

AT&S and Epcos cooperate

AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (AT&S) cooperate with EPCOS, a group company of TDK Corporation, on the development of technologies for embedding active and passive electronic components.



The aim of the cooperation - among other things - is the standardization of these technologies, which play a crucial role in the realization of highly miniaturized modules.



By embedding semiconductors and other electronic components in circuit boards or other substrates, many features of mobile devices can be housed in extremely small spaces. This in turn enhances performance of the mobile devices as well as extends battery life.