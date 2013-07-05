© ermess dreamstime.com

Nikon receives order for 450mm Immersion Scanner

Nikon will provide the Research Foundation for the State University of New York (Research Foundation for SUNY) with a 450mm wafer ArF immersion scanner for process development.

This 450mm wafer ArF immersion scanner will be used by the member companies of the Global 450 Consortium (G450C) headquartered in the College of Nanoscale Science and Engineering (CNSE) for process development, characterization and demonstrations.



Announced by New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo in September 2011 and located in the Albany NanoTech Complex at CNSE, G450C is a joint effort by five of the world premier companies, Intel, IBM, Globalfoundries, TSMC and Samsung, involved in the next generation of computer chip technologies.



The closure of this contract followed the recent orders Nikon has received from a major device manufacturer for the 450mm ArF immersion scanners.