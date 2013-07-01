Part 3: Simplify

© Linear Technology General | July 01, 2013
Use of a high-resolution ADC can lead to an intriguing benefit: simplification of the analog signal chain. A higher-resolution ADC can reduce or even eliminate the need for analog signal-conditioning blocks. Since analog functions often exhibit nonlinearity, drift, and other sources of error, the resulting system design is both simpler and more accurate.
Wide-dynamic-range sensors are often paired with variable-gain amplifiers to achieve adequate measurement resolution over the entire input span of the sensor. For example, an optical power sensor may have a usable range that spans six decades of measurement, from nanowatts (nW) to milliwatts (mW). A traditional approach is to use a logarithmic amplifier to scale the high-dynamic-range signal into the input range of a lower-dynamic-range ADC.
The gain is high for small input amplitudes, and it rolls off at higher input amplitudes. The disadvantage of this approach is that the analog log function exhibits drift, and that bandwidth varies with the input. Thermal flow meters are another example of nonlinear sensors that traditionally require variable gain. Low thermal flows have higher sensitivities, resulting in higher resolution for the indicated measurement, while high thermal flows have lower sensitivities and resolution.
The LTC2378-20 has over 5 decades of dynamic range in terms of noise, and it provides 6 decades of DC accuracy (1ppm), which is generally sufficient to digitize such signals directly. Digital signal processing techniques may be used to increase the noise dynamic range by reducing bandwidth, or to implement a log function (e.g., a simple right or left shift of the digital code), or to compensate for sensor nonlinearities.
Programmable gain amplifiers (PGAs) and stepped attenuators are other approaches to achieve a wide dynamic range in a system with a low-resolution ADC. An auto-ranging voltmeter is an example of this; the meter starts in its most sensitive range, and switches to a higher range (often 10x larger) once the input exceeds the limit of the lower range.
However, there will be a discontinuity when the range is switched. Ideally 100% of one input range should exactly equal 10% of the next larger range, but there will always be some error. Once again, the exceptional linearity and dynamic range of the LTC2378-20 allows several ranges to be combined, eliminating discontinuities associated with switching ranges.
Control Systems
Latency is a key parameter for ADCs used in mixed-mode control systems, because too much latency may cause instability. Delta-sigma ADCs with ppm-level linearity are available, but they can be used only in very slow control systems with low regulation bandwidth. The no-cycle latency characteristics of LTC2378-20, combined with its exceptional linearity, enables cost-effective implementation of much faster, highly accurate mixed-mode control systems.
A control system’s regulation bandwidth is related to its noise bandwidth, and it is only the in-band fraction of the ADC’s noise that contributes to the control system’s overall noise. The LTC2378-20 provides 104dB SNR, implying that its 22.5µVrms input-referred noise corresponds to a noise power spectral density (PSD) of only 31.5nV/rtHz at a sampling rate of 1Msps.
Accordingly, when employed in a 1Msps control system with a 10kHz regulation bandwidth, the in-band noise is only 31.5nV/rtHz*√10kHz= 3.2µV, corresponding to a dynamic range of 121dB. In this example, the noise resolution of 3.2µV is roughly the same as the nonlinearity induced uncertainty of only ±0.5ppm*10V = ±5µV. The control system effectively averages the noise across 1Msps/(2*10kHz) = 50 samples to achieve ppm-level noise and linearity performance.
Performance is independent of whether the averaging is performed by a digital filter (controller), or by an analog system component limiting the bandwidth. Figure 3 shows a mixed-mode control system where the bandwidth is limited, in part, by the inertia of a flywheel.
Conclusion
Precision industrial system designs have a new choice to improve signal chain performance. The 20-bit SAR ADC, LTC2378-20 provides an unprecedented level of accuracy (INL guaranteed at 2ppm) and low noise (104dB SNR) at a high conversion rate (1Msps) and low power consumption (21mW).
The combination of high accuracy, low noise, and no-cycle latency makes LTC2378-20 highly versatile for use in precision measurements and control systems, enabling a new generation of highly accurate, flexible and cost-effective precision industrial systems.
-----
Authors: Atsushi Kawamoto (Design Manager), Jesper Steensgaard (Staff Scientist), Mark Thoren (Staff Scientist) and Heemin Yang (Design Section Leader) at © Linear Technology Corporation
Part 3: Simplify
Many industrial systems require measurement of critical parameters with extreme accuracy. Examples include seismic monitoring, energy exploration, airflow sensing, and silicon wafer fabrication.
Simplify and Reduce Signal Chain Elements
Index Head
Here you find links to the other parts of the application note.
Use of a high-resolution ADC can lead to an intriguing benefit: simplification of the analog signal chain. A higher-resolution ADC can reduce or even eliminate the need for analog signal-conditioning blocks. Since analog functions often exhibit nonlinearity, drift, and other sources of error, the resulting system design is both simpler and more accurate.
Wide-dynamic-range sensors are often paired with variable-gain amplifiers to achieve adequate measurement resolution over the entire input span of the sensor. For example, an optical power sensor may have a usable range that spans six decades of measurement, from nanowatts (nW) to milliwatts (mW). A traditional approach is to use a logarithmic amplifier to scale the high-dynamic-range signal into the input range of a lower-dynamic-range ADC.
The gain is high for small input amplitudes, and it rolls off at higher input amplitudes. The disadvantage of this approach is that the analog log function exhibits drift, and that bandwidth varies with the input. Thermal flow meters are another example of nonlinear sensors that traditionally require variable gain. Low thermal flows have higher sensitivities, resulting in higher resolution for the indicated measurement, while high thermal flows have lower sensitivities and resolution.
The LTC2378-20 has over 5 decades of dynamic range in terms of noise, and it provides 6 decades of DC accuracy (1ppm), which is generally sufficient to digitize such signals directly. Digital signal processing techniques may be used to increase the noise dynamic range by reducing bandwidth, or to implement a log function (e.g., a simple right or left shift of the digital code), or to compensate for sensor nonlinearities.
Programmable gain amplifiers (PGAs) and stepped attenuators are other approaches to achieve a wide dynamic range in a system with a low-resolution ADC. An auto-ranging voltmeter is an example of this; the meter starts in its most sensitive range, and switches to a higher range (often 10x larger) once the input exceeds the limit of the lower range.
However, there will be a discontinuity when the range is switched. Ideally 100% of one input range should exactly equal 10% of the next larger range, but there will always be some error. Once again, the exceptional linearity and dynamic range of the LTC2378-20 allows several ranges to be combined, eliminating discontinuities associated with switching ranges.
Control Systems
Latency is a key parameter for ADCs used in mixed-mode control systems, because too much latency may cause instability. Delta-sigma ADCs with ppm-level linearity are available, but they can be used only in very slow control systems with low regulation bandwidth. The no-cycle latency characteristics of LTC2378-20, combined with its exceptional linearity, enables cost-effective implementation of much faster, highly accurate mixed-mode control systems.
A control system’s regulation bandwidth is related to its noise bandwidth, and it is only the in-band fraction of the ADC’s noise that contributes to the control system’s overall noise. The LTC2378-20 provides 104dB SNR, implying that its 22.5µVrms input-referred noise corresponds to a noise power spectral density (PSD) of only 31.5nV/rtHz at a sampling rate of 1Msps.
Accordingly, when employed in a 1Msps control system with a 10kHz regulation bandwidth, the in-band noise is only 31.5nV/rtHz*√10kHz= 3.2µV, corresponding to a dynamic range of 121dB. In this example, the noise resolution of 3.2µV is roughly the same as the nonlinearity induced uncertainty of only ±0.5ppm*10V = ±5µV. The control system effectively averages the noise across 1Msps/(2*10kHz) = 50 samples to achieve ppm-level noise and linearity performance.
Performance is independent of whether the averaging is performed by a digital filter (controller), or by an analog system component limiting the bandwidth. Figure 3 shows a mixed-mode control system where the bandwidth is limited, in part, by the inertia of a flywheel.
EDITOR'S NOTE_ Don't forget the links to part 1 and 2 of the application note. You find them in the small box at the top right corner of the article.
Conclusion
Precision industrial system designs have a new choice to improve signal chain performance. The 20-bit SAR ADC, LTC2378-20 provides an unprecedented level of accuracy (INL guaranteed at 2ppm) and low noise (104dB SNR) at a high conversion rate (1Msps) and low power consumption (21mW).
The combination of high accuracy, low noise, and no-cycle latency makes LTC2378-20 highly versatile for use in precision measurements and control systems, enabling a new generation of highly accurate, flexible and cost-effective precision industrial systems.
-----
Authors: Atsushi Kawamoto (Design Manager), Jesper Steensgaard (Staff Scientist), Mark Thoren (Staff Scientist) and Heemin Yang (Design Section Leader) at © Linear Technology Corporation
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments