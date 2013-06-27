© otnaydur-dreamstime.com

BAE Systems awarded a $91.4 million contract from the U.S. Navy

BAE Systems has received a USD 91.4 million contract from the U.S. Navy to provide engineering and technical services in support of the design, manufacturing, installation, testing and product improvements for the Mk 41 Vertical Launching System (VLS).

"This contract and our long history on this program demonstrates our sought after expertise in developing superior products for our sailors and is a testament to the overall effectiveness of the Mk 41 Vertical Launching System," said Chris Hughes, vice president and general manager of Weapon Systems at BAE Systems.



BAE Systems’ engineers will develop technical solutions for new canister and missile integration as well as launcher improvements to meet emerging threats to the U.S. Navy fleet. The contract also includes work on the design of canister and launcher mechanical efforts, as well as continued work for the support of the Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense Program, development of the Mk 29 canister and Aegis Ashore systems.



The contract provides an overall financial ceiling and will be incrementally funded with approximately USD 6.3 million being funded with the initial award. The work will continue through December 2016 and will be performed at BAE Systems’ Minneapolis, Minnesota facility.