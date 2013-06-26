© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

New CEO at Renesas

Renesas Electronics has a new chairman and CEO - as of June 26, Hisao Sakuta is now running the show at Renesas.

“I am extremely impressed by the strong and continued support of our customers as well as by the determination and motivation of our highly-qualified workforce. It is for these reasons that I decided to accept the position of CEO.”



Hisao Sakuta comes to Renesas from Omron, where he held a number of managing positions.