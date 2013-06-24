© Evertiq

Harwin strengthens UK distributor network with Anglia

Anglia Components has expanded its industrial, PCB and high rel connector portfolio following its appointment as UK and Eire distributor for UK based manufacturer Harwin.

Under the agreement, Anglia will offer its customers the full Harwin range including the surface mount EZ-BoardWare range, pin headers, sockets and spring probe connectors. Anglia will also offer the high reliability product range, including the IP68 protected HotShoe connector system which enables rapid and simple connection, and the high performance Datamate range featuring High reliability 4 finger Beryllium Copper Contact technology.



According to Gavin Darling, European Distribution Manager at Harwin, “Anglia is an exceptionally effective demand creation distributor, with a large and dedicated field sales force which will create new opportunities for Harwin with customers that we don’t currently touch. They have an outstanding reputation for great customer service and strong technical support, and have committed to the line by putting in place a strong stock profile in the UK. This stock profile is available to the whole UK market through Anglia Live, the new online destination for engineers designing for mass production.”



Commenting on the agreement, Graham Bridger, Marketing Director IP&E at Anglia, said, “Harwin is a British manufacturer offering a world-class range of quality industrial and hi-rel interconnect. We are delighted to add them to the Anglia range of leading global connector brands. Harwin extends the portfolio we can offer our customer, adding a range of solutions that we don’t currently provide.”