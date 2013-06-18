© fotosonar dreamstime.com

Electronic Components & Assemblies with moderate growth

In 2013, the German market for PCBs is estimated to grow 1.3 percent to around EUR 1.3 billion.

The semiconductor market is also growing - albeit by 0.5 percent to EUR 9.9 billion, says Dr. Wolfgang Bochtler, Chairman of the ZVEI PCB and Electronic Systems. Only the market for film type integrated circuits is forecasted to decrease slightly by 2 percent to EUR 660 million. For the market of electronic assemblies (in-house as well as electronic manufacturing services), is expected to see an increase of 0.4 percent to reach EUR 24 billion.



For the entire market for electronic components (printed circuit boards, film type integrated circuits, electromechanical and passive components, semiconductors), the industry association ZVEI expects an increase of 0.3 percent to EUR 16.7 billion euros in 2013. "This means that almost all segments - after posting declining figures in 2012 - are back on a moderate growth path", said Bochtler.



During 2011, the industry took a somewhat normal course. In 2012 however, the market for electronic components declined by 4.9 percent to EUR 16.62 billion; the market for electronic assemblies declined by 4.5 percent to EUR 23.9 billion. Last year was marked by restraints - due to tensions in financial markets as well as the European debt crisis. Bochtlers believes that 2013 will not show a significant departure from that.



He is, nevertheless, optimistic: "Our industry can produce successes despite difficult market conditions. As before, the companies provide a variety of application-specific innovations, which are in demand worldwide. "