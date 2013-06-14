© mchudo dreamstime.com

Infineon and Atmel reach agreement to settle patent dispute

Infineon Technologies AG has settled its patent infringement claim against Atmel Corporation, and both Infineon and Atmel have agreed to seek dismissal of all pending patent infringement claims.

Infineon and its subsidiary Infineon Technologies North America Corp. initiated proceedings in April 2011 when they filed a complaint against Atmel in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware. The patents in the suit and countersuit are related to microcontrollers.



Infineon and Atmel have settled the dispute through a broad patent cross license. As part of the agreement, Atmel will pay Infineon an undisclosed sum. The specific terms and conditions of the license are confidential.



“Infineon is pleased to have reached this agreement with Atmel,” says Michael von Eickstedt, General Counsel and Corporate Vice President Legal & Patents at Infineon Technologies AG. “This outcome is a further affirmation of our ongoing efforts to vigorously protect our intellectual property rights and business interests.”