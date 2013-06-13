© pinonsky-dreamstime.com

IBM to layoff up to 8'000 in new restructuring plan

A new restructuring plan at IBM will result in worldwide layoffs of between 6'000 – 8'000 employees.

They layoffs will affect employees from seniority, executive, and staff levels. This is a part of a USD 1 billion restructuring plan – and the 6'000 to 8'000 employees would represent less than 2% of the total workforce, reports Bloomberg.