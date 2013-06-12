© iFixit Analysis | June 12, 2013
MacBook Air 13" Mid 2013 Teardown
If they build it, we will come and disassemble it. And that’s exactly what we did with the 13" MacBook Air that Apple announced at WWDC on Monday.
The most striking thing about the updated 13" Air is the lack of major internal revisions. In fact, the newest Air generation is almost identical to the previous one, save for a handful of minor changes: a smaller SSD module, an updated AirPort card, a Samsung flash controller, and a new heat sink clamp.
Teardown highlights:
Externally, the 2013 MacBook Air is nearly identical to its predecessor, including the model number (A1466). There is only one noticeable change to the outer case: two ports for the dual microphones along the left side.
We played "spot the differences" between the 2012 and 2013 MacBook Airs, and nitpicked a few design changes:
The 7.6 V, 7150 mAh battery inside this year's Air is an upgrade from the 2012's 7.3 V, 6700 mAh power source and contributes to the claimed 12-hour battery life.
At the heart of the redesigned AirPort card we find a Broadcom BCM4360, which enables operation on the 5 GHz band at speeds up to 1.3 Gbps and communication via Bluetooth 4.0.
Integrated circuit findings:
© iFixitThe Air’s repairability didn’t undergo any dramatic changes, either. Like the previous generation, the 13" MacBook Air clocked in at a 4 out of 10 on our repairability scale.
Teardown highlights:
Externally, the 2013 MacBook Air is nearly identical to its predecessor, including the model number (A1466). There is only one noticeable change to the outer case: two ports for the dual microphones along the left side.
We played "spot the differences" between the 2012 and 2013 MacBook Airs, and nitpicked a few design changes:
- Smaller SSD module
- Updated AirPort card
- No separate platform controller hub
- New heat sink clamp
- Opposite-facing speaker cable connector
The 7.6 V, 7150 mAh battery inside this year's Air is an upgrade from the 2012's 7.3 V, 6700 mAh power source and contributes to the claimed 12-hour battery life.
© iFixitTo get "up to 45% faster" flash storage than previous models, Apple switched from SATA to PCI-E and turned to its best pal in the industry—Samsung—to get it manufactured. Here's what ol' Sammy contributes to the Air's SSD:
- Samsung S4LN053X01-8030 (ARM) flash controller
- 8 x Samsung K9LDGY8SIC-XCK0 16 GB flash storage
- Samsung K4P2G324ED-FGC2 512 MB RAM (on the SSD!)
At the heart of the redesigned AirPort card we find a Broadcom BCM4360, which enables operation on the 5 GHz band at speeds up to 1.3 Gbps and communication via Bluetooth 4.0.
Integrated circuit findings:
-
- Fourth generation Intel Core i5 processor, with integrated Intel HD 5000 Graphics
- Intel Z246TA38 Thunderbolt controller
- Linear Technology LT3957 inverting controller
- 4 x Elpida F8132A1MC DDR3L RAM, total of 4 GB
- Broadcom BCM15700A2
- Hynix H5TC4G63AFR 4 Gb synchronous DRAM
- MXIC MX25L6406E 64 Mb serial flash
- Texas Instruments TPS51980A synchronous buck controller
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments