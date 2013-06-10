© lavitreiu-dreamstime.com Analysis | June 10, 2013
OEM’s risk assessment of EMS - Part 3
When we asked OEMs to rank EMS service offerings in terms of level of risk in engaging with them, we found out that the conventional wisdom about outsourcing, once again, is wrong.
OEM attitudes about risk differed considerably depending on the type of services. OEMs are more comfortable handing over their PCBA or Box Build tasks to the EMS than they are losing control of design. This reality addresses the fundamental challenges facing the EMS industry: OEMs just don’t want to hand over the design function to an outside enterprise. They prefer to either develop product designs completely on their own or in a joint development arrangement with most of the control held by the OEM.
Design Services
OEMs believe employing a full ODM model for design carries the most risk. Somewhat less risky, they believe, is a combined ODM/OEM model, where the ODM shoulders most of the design responsibility. After that, they think a combined model where the OEM has more control is somewhat less risky. The full OEM/private label approach, they believe, carries less risk than engaging with an ODM. Hooking up with another OEM for joint design services is less risky still; working with a JDM/OEM where the JDM company controls the design is even less risky; reversing the balance of control where the OEM controls the design when working with a JDM is less risky. Finally, OEMs believe the safest approach is to design products in-house. This hierarchy is summarized below.
Design:
Full ODM
Combined ODM/OEM
Combined OEM/ODM
Full OEM (w/Private Label)
Combined OEM w/OEM
Combined JDM/OEM
Combined OEM/JDM
Full OEM
PCBA Services
OEMs are comfortable with letting their EMS provider handle PCBA services. They rank the EMS model as the least risky; even less risky than performing those services in-house, surprisingly. Going back up the ranking, OEMs believe allowing their ODM to perform PCBA services in-house is next safest; subcontracting with an ODM is more risky. The riskiest model for PCBA is the JDM (subcontracted) model. Again, this hierarchy is summarized below.
PCBA:
JDM (Subcontracted)
ODM (Subcontracted)
ODM (In-house)
OEM (In-house)
EMS
Systems Build
OEMs’ ranked performing systems build in-house as the safest approach, with using an EMS as more risky. They believe that using a private label OEM is more risky than using an EMS, but less risky than using an ODM to perform those tasks in-house. Subcontracting systems build to an ODM is riskier still, and the most risky approach for systems build is to use a JDM model. Again, this hierarchy is summarized below.
Systems Build:
JDM (Subcontracted)
ODM (Subcontracted)
ODM (In-house)
OEM (w/Private Label)
EMS
OEM (In-house)
Design Services
OEMs believe employing a full ODM model for design carries the most risk. Somewhat less risky, they believe, is a combined ODM/OEM model, where the ODM shoulders most of the design responsibility. After that, they think a combined model where the OEM has more control is somewhat less risky. The full OEM/private label approach, they believe, carries less risk than engaging with an ODM. Hooking up with another OEM for joint design services is less risky still; working with a JDM/OEM where the JDM company controls the design is even less risky; reversing the balance of control where the OEM controls the design when working with a JDM is less risky. Finally, OEMs believe the safest approach is to design products in-house. This hierarchy is summarized below.
Design:
Full ODM
Combined ODM/OEM
Combined OEM/ODM
Full OEM (w/Private Label)
Combined OEM w/OEM
Combined JDM/OEM
Combined OEM/JDM
Full OEM
PCBA Services
OEMs are comfortable with letting their EMS provider handle PCBA services. They rank the EMS model as the least risky; even less risky than performing those services in-house, surprisingly. Going back up the ranking, OEMs believe allowing their ODM to perform PCBA services in-house is next safest; subcontracting with an ODM is more risky. The riskiest model for PCBA is the JDM (subcontracted) model. Again, this hierarchy is summarized below.
PCBA:
JDM (Subcontracted)
ODM (Subcontracted)
ODM (In-house)
OEM (In-house)
EMS
Systems Build
OEMs’ ranked performing systems build in-house as the safest approach, with using an EMS as more risky. They believe that using a private label OEM is more risky than using an EMS, but less risky than using an ODM to perform those tasks in-house. Subcontracting systems build to an ODM is riskier still, and the most risky approach for systems build is to use a JDM model. Again, this hierarchy is summarized below.
Systems Build:
JDM (Subcontracted)
ODM (Subcontracted)
ODM (In-house)
OEM (w/Private Label)
EMS
OEM (In-house)
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments