The worst is yet to come
Even if it does not rain any longer, water levels continue to rise in may flooded regions. Towns along rivers Elbe and Danube are constantly updating on water levels, measures and threats.
In Dresden (Germany) the water levels already peaked at 8.75 metres. High, but marginally lower than those of 2002, when the water masses reached a record 9.40 metres. Budapest is expecting peak levels on Monday (sooner than anticipated).
Along the Elbe, Bitterfeld - a location with several chemical production facilities - is looking to avoid an environmental catastrophy. Soaked through dykes have the potential to turn the region into 'land under'. Bavaria is also fighting the floods, with several town having been completely inundated by the waters of the Danube.
Czech officials talk of the 'worst flooding ever'. And the list could go on and on.
Affected by the floods?
The willingness to help is great: sandbags are filled, stacked, catering and food for the legions volunteers ... all is welcome and all is urgently needed. But what's next?
Media outlets can provide an information platform. And Evertiq will be exactly that. So let us and our readers know about the current situation in your region, for your business. If all of us work together, a joint task force for affected electronics companies should be possible.
We will keep you up to date.
Send us an email to info@evertiq.com, send photos, statements, etc., and we will publish the information on a special page. Let others know if and how you can help.
