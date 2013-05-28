© jennifer-pitiquen-dreamstime.com

Are you ready for the iWatch?

Believe it or not, fan are ready to buy the iWatch. And that despite the fact that no one - outside the secretive inner circle of the Cupertino-based Winderkind - has seen the thing.

According to new rumours coming out of China, an early version of the iWatch (apparently a test run of a few hundred units) is being built by EMS-giant and all-time favourite manufacturing partner Foxconn. It is also said to come with a 1.5'' display.



So. Do we believe that Apple is actually working on an iWatch that can phone, Siri-talk, take photos, play music and can - probably - cook too? Then again, would we need one of those gadgets? And would we buy it in the end?



On a personal note (and i am by no means an anti-Apple consumer), i cannot see myself running around with an iWatch. Too often, companies become obsessed with the newest and latest technology, adding features left and right. Features that no-one actually needs.



Or, maybe not even the inner, secret circle of Apple has ever heard of an iWatch.



Then we might be in luck and the iWatch will join all the other innovations that we thankfully do not have to live with today.