Qualcomm, TSMC, and SK Hynix are Top
In total, the top 20 semiconductor companies’ sales increased by 2% in 1Q13 as compared to 1Q12, one point better than the total 1Q13/1Q12 worldwide semiconductor market increase of 1%.
The top 20 worldwide semiconductor (IC and O S D—optoelectronic, discrete, and sensor) sales leaders for 1Q13 include nine suppliers headquartered in the U.S., four in Japan, three in Europe, and two each in South Korea and Taiwan, a relatively broad representation of geographic regions. The top-20 ranking also includes three pure-play foundries (TSMC, GlobalFoundries, and UMC) and four fabless companies.
IC foundries are included in the top-20 semiconductor supplier ranking because IC Insights has always viewed the ranking as a top supplier list, not as a marketshare ranking, and realizes that in some cases semiconductor sales are double counted.
It should be noted that not all foundry sales should be excluded when attempting to create marketshare data. For example, although Samsung has a large amount of foundry sales, most of its sales are to Apple. Since Apple does not re-sell these devices, counting these foundry sales as Samsung semiconductor sales does not introduce double counting.
*Foundry; **Fabless
|1Q/13 Rank
|1Q/12 Rank
|Company
|Headquarters
|1
|1
|Intel
|USA
|2
|2
|Samsung
|South Korea
|3
|3
|TSMC*
|Taiwan
|4
|5
|Qualcom**
|USA
|5
|4
|Toshiba
|Japan
|6
|6
|TI
|USA
|7
|8
|SK Hynix
|South Korea
|8
|9
|Micron
|USA
|9
|10
|ST
|EUrope
|10
|11
|Broadcom**
|USA
|11
|7
|Renesas
|Japan
|12
|16
|Globalfoundries*
|USA
|13
|14
|Infineon
|Europe
|14
|12
|AMD**
|USA
|15
|17
|NXP
|Europe
|16
|13
|Sony
|Japan
|17
|18
|Nvidia**
|USA
|18
|19
|FreescaleUSA
|19
|20
|UMC*
|Taiwan
|20
|15
|Fujitsu
|Japan
*Foundry; **Fabless
