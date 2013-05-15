© hannu-viitanen-dreamstime.com

Cambridge Nanotherm to build manufacturing plant

Cambridge Nanotherm is to build its first prototype manufacturing plant in Haverhill, UK, following the award of GBP 250'000 in matched funding from the UK Innovation Agency - Technology Strategy Board (TSB).

With the financial support from the TSB and from Cambridge Nanotherm shareholder Enso Ventures, the new facility will both be a development platform for electronic applications of Nanotherm technology such as LED lighting and power electronics; and demonstrate the manufacturability of Nanotherm substrates in a volume production environment to potential licensees of the technology.



The prototype manufacturing line will be capable of producing MB PCB materials with ceramic dielectric as well as circuit-on-heat-sink substrates.



Pavel Shashkov, CEO and founder of Cambridge Nanotherm said: “The Nanotherm technology has the potential to change the way in which LED light fixtures and power electronic substrates are designed and manufactured because it delivers better thermal performance, lower overall cost, smaller footprint and flexible design. This new facility is a major next step in the development of our patented technology and of the Cambridge Nanotherm business.”