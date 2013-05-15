© edhar-yralaits-dreamstime.com

MEDAV receives order for border security sensors

Defence and security company Saab’s subsidiary MEDAV GmbH has received an order for the electromagnetic signal-sensor part of the Brazilian border security program Sisfron.

Sisfron is the integrated border monitoring system the Brazilian army is developing for its western border, contributing to regional security and fighting cross-border crimes.



Stationary as well as mobile remote controlled sensor-stations with monitoring and direction-finding capabilities in the frequency ranges HF, VHF and UHF will be delivered and a regional centre for monitoring (ISTAR) and a training centre are included in the contract. Together with this project, technology transfer is provided, increasing the autonomy in the supply chain and creating jobs in high technology sectors inBrazil.



For this order, MEDAV is subcontractor to Savis Tecnologia e SistemasS.A., a subsidiary of Embraer Defesa & Seguranca S.A., wholly-owned by EmbraerS.A. selected by the Brazilian Army to implement the Sisfron Phase 1 Program.



“Brazil is one of Saab’s most important markets and this order reinforces our presence and relationship with the country”, says Micael Johansson, Head of Saab’s business area Electronic Defence Systems.



“This order is further testimony to MEDAV’s proven capability to provide leading solutions for threat detection and localization. Sisfron is a big project for border security and its success will be highly reliant on the capabilities of technical sensors”, says Dr. Hans-Joachim Kolb, Managing Director of MEDAV GmbH.



Deliveries will take place during 2013 to 2016.