© batman2000-dreamstime.com Electronics Production | April 18, 2013
Improved Q1 results for Neways
Neways Electronics saw some improved Q1 turnover and results after the dip of Q4 in 2012 – but still no signs of structural improvements in the EMS market
Neways recorded net turnover of EUR 63.8 million in the first three months of 2013, a decline of 13% from the EUR 73.3 million reported in the same period of 2012 but an increase of 6% on the EUR 60.4 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2012.
Neways booked a slight loss (excluding exceptional items) in the first quarter, but this was a significant improvement compared to the fourth quarter of 2012. Due to the relocation of the production activities of Neways Electronics Echt, announced in January, the first quarter also includes a gross extraordinary reorganisation charge of EUR 3.7 million. The order portfolio increased by 3% to EUR 64.5 million, compared with EUR 62.5 million at year-end 2012.
The imbalance in capacity utilisation across the Neways Group remained at a relatively high level in the first quarter of 2013 due to market volatility. At the end of January, Neways announced the relocation of the production activities of Neways Electronics Echt. The relocation of both machines and the production activities will result in improved capacity utilisation within the Neways Group, as well as cost savings and reduced investment levels.
Following the announcement, Neways made further agreements with the works council and the relevant trade unions. The majority of the around 100 employees of Neways Electronics Echt will be transferred to other Neways operating companies in the region. Around 10 developers will continue to act as an R&D team and operate as a development partner for Neways customers in the region.
The relocation of clients, staff and materials will result in structural annual cost savings roughly equivalent to the extraordinary reorganisation charge of EUR 3.7 million gross (EUR 2.8 million net) taken in the first quarter of 2013. Neways expects the savings from the relocation to become apparent in its results from mid-2013.
"The company’s bank debt remains at a low level. In recent months, we have made solid progress in terms of working capital and inventories management. We expect these measures to result in an improvement in the turnover rate of inventories by year-end 2013," the company writes.
Outlook
"Neways does not expect to see a clear improvement in the EMS market in the coming months. We also expect the high volatility in the EMS market to persist. In 2013, Neways will focus primarily on capacity utilisation improvements across the group and on increasing the flexibility of the organisation. Progress in terms of improved control of purchasing processes and inventories management were already priorities for Neways, but in the current market conditions these improvements have become even more important to safeguard margins," the company writes.
Neways booked a slight loss (excluding exceptional items) in the first quarter, but this was a significant improvement compared to the fourth quarter of 2012. Due to the relocation of the production activities of Neways Electronics Echt, announced in January, the first quarter also includes a gross extraordinary reorganisation charge of EUR 3.7 million. The order portfolio increased by 3% to EUR 64.5 million, compared with EUR 62.5 million at year-end 2012.
The imbalance in capacity utilisation across the Neways Group remained at a relatively high level in the first quarter of 2013 due to market volatility. At the end of January, Neways announced the relocation of the production activities of Neways Electronics Echt. The relocation of both machines and the production activities will result in improved capacity utilisation within the Neways Group, as well as cost savings and reduced investment levels.
Following the announcement, Neways made further agreements with the works council and the relevant trade unions. The majority of the around 100 employees of Neways Electronics Echt will be transferred to other Neways operating companies in the region. Around 10 developers will continue to act as an R&D team and operate as a development partner for Neways customers in the region.
The relocation of clients, staff and materials will result in structural annual cost savings roughly equivalent to the extraordinary reorganisation charge of EUR 3.7 million gross (EUR 2.8 million net) taken in the first quarter of 2013. Neways expects the savings from the relocation to become apparent in its results from mid-2013.
"The company’s bank debt remains at a low level. In recent months, we have made solid progress in terms of working capital and inventories management. We expect these measures to result in an improvement in the turnover rate of inventories by year-end 2013," the company writes.
Outlook
"Neways does not expect to see a clear improvement in the EMS market in the coming months. We also expect the high volatility in the EMS market to persist. In 2013, Neways will focus primarily on capacity utilisation improvements across the group and on increasing the flexibility of the organisation. Progress in terms of improved control of purchasing processes and inventories management were already priorities for Neways, but in the current market conditions these improvements have become even more important to safeguard margins," the company writes.
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments