© lavitreiu-dreamstime.com Analysis | April 16, 2013
Chinese drop iPhone for Samsung
TrendForce: Samsung’s Galaxy S IV gains ample pre-launch momentum, over half of China’s iPhone users interested in switching to new Samsung device
The "Samsung Galaxy SIV China Market Report" from Avanti, a research division of TrendForce, reveals that Chinese consumers are closely following the Galaxy SIV's development and are highly interested in purchasing the device.
The overall interest in the handset has apparently become so high that more than half of the iPhone users surveyed are considering making a switch to Samsung. With the help of the Galaxy SIV, the Korean tech company looks poised to increase its dominance within the Chinese regions, and is in good shape to continue chipping away at Apple's existing China market share.
A Respectable Reputation: Over 40% of Market Research Participants Willing to Purchase Galaxy SIV
Samsung's promotional efforts for the Galaxy SIV, in a way, can be said to have gone reasonably well; of the Chinese participants surveyed by Avanti, roughly 61.2% claim that they've been aware of the SIV handset since its initial announcement. The high extent of the consumers' awareness is not only an indication of the Galaxy S series' growing reputation, but also evidence of their potential to take on the iPhone in any market. Of the participants who are currently aware of the launch of the Galaxy SIV, 39.6% reveal that they are "highly interested" in keeping track of its related news and development; Another 39%--from the same group of people--admit to being only "moderately interested" in following such news. A positive correlation is implied to exist between the number of “highly interested" participants and the number of "moderately interested" ones, given the nearly identical set of percentage figures.
Looking at the different gender and age groups surveyed by Avanti, it turns out that the majority of the participants concerned about the Galaxy SIV are either male or above the age of 30. Among the 44.9% of the participants who show willingness to purchase the Galaxy SIV, the proportion accounted by the two said segments also appears to be noticeably large.
In the "pricing preference" department, a good majority of the participants reveal that they would be willing to pay between 3000 to 3999 RMB for the Galaxy SIV; Approximately 23.3% are willing to pay between 4000 to 4999 RMB, while close to 20% are willing pay over 5000 RMB.
Different Smartphone and Galaxy SIV Preferences Shown by Men and Women
Interestingly, both male and female participants from Avanti's sample show varied levels of preferences for smartphone features. Although the two gender groups are generally interested in a smartphone's "display resolution," male participants show higher preferences for features such as "processor type," "screen display effects," and "remote control capability." Female participants, on the other hand, prefer "local network sharing," "simultaneous front and back camera use," and "automatic photo organization." Whereas the male participants have more of an obvious liking for hardware-related features, the female group's preference tends to revolve around a smartphone's overall software capability.
With respect to the specific Galaxy SIV features, the male segment shows a high degree of interest in super AMOLED display, processing unit, and front and back camera. The female segment also exhibits a strong liking for the AMOLED display, but ranks the importance of the SIV's camera features over that of its processor. Compared with their female counterparts, male participants show a greater concern for "4G Connectivity" and "multi sim card" Female participants, on the contrary, generally like the "automatic photo organization" and "instant translation" features more than the males participants do.
Over Half of Chinese iPhone Users Intent on Switching to the Galaxy SIV Device
58.4% of the existing Samsung users from Avanti's sample are currently interested in purchasing the Galaxy SIV; The proportion of the iPhone users thinking of getting the new Samsung smartphone is also alarmingly large--at 52.4%. Aside from Xiaomi, more than 40% of the users for brands like Nokia, HTC, Huawei, Lenovo, and ZTE are contemplating on giving the Galaxy SIV a try.
The fact that more than 50% of the surveyed iPhone users are thinking about switching to the SIV should to be a concerning sign for Apple, whose China market share is only 9.6%. In the event that the Cupertino company is unable to come up with something remarkably unique or innovative following the SIV's release, its gap with Samsung, according to TrendForce, is only likely to become more and more apparent.
The overall interest in the handset has apparently become so high that more than half of the iPhone users surveyed are considering making a switch to Samsung. With the help of the Galaxy SIV, the Korean tech company looks poised to increase its dominance within the Chinese regions, and is in good shape to continue chipping away at Apple's existing China market share.
A Respectable Reputation: Over 40% of Market Research Participants Willing to Purchase Galaxy SIV
Samsung's promotional efforts for the Galaxy SIV, in a way, can be said to have gone reasonably well; of the Chinese participants surveyed by Avanti, roughly 61.2% claim that they've been aware of the SIV handset since its initial announcement. The high extent of the consumers' awareness is not only an indication of the Galaxy S series' growing reputation, but also evidence of their potential to take on the iPhone in any market. Of the participants who are currently aware of the launch of the Galaxy SIV, 39.6% reveal that they are "highly interested" in keeping track of its related news and development; Another 39%--from the same group of people--admit to being only "moderately interested" in following such news. A positive correlation is implied to exist between the number of “highly interested" participants and the number of "moderately interested" ones, given the nearly identical set of percentage figures.
Looking at the different gender and age groups surveyed by Avanti, it turns out that the majority of the participants concerned about the Galaxy SIV are either male or above the age of 30. Among the 44.9% of the participants who show willingness to purchase the Galaxy SIV, the proportion accounted by the two said segments also appears to be noticeably large.
In the "pricing preference" department, a good majority of the participants reveal that they would be willing to pay between 3000 to 3999 RMB for the Galaxy SIV; Approximately 23.3% are willing to pay between 4000 to 4999 RMB, while close to 20% are willing pay over 5000 RMB.
Different Smartphone and Galaxy SIV Preferences Shown by Men and Women
Interestingly, both male and female participants from Avanti's sample show varied levels of preferences for smartphone features. Although the two gender groups are generally interested in a smartphone's "display resolution," male participants show higher preferences for features such as "processor type," "screen display effects," and "remote control capability." Female participants, on the other hand, prefer "local network sharing," "simultaneous front and back camera use," and "automatic photo organization." Whereas the male participants have more of an obvious liking for hardware-related features, the female group's preference tends to revolve around a smartphone's overall software capability.
With respect to the specific Galaxy SIV features, the male segment shows a high degree of interest in super AMOLED display, processing unit, and front and back camera. The female segment also exhibits a strong liking for the AMOLED display, but ranks the importance of the SIV's camera features over that of its processor. Compared with their female counterparts, male participants show a greater concern for "4G Connectivity" and "multi sim card" Female participants, on the contrary, generally like the "automatic photo organization" and "instant translation" features more than the males participants do.
Over Half of Chinese iPhone Users Intent on Switching to the Galaxy SIV Device
58.4% of the existing Samsung users from Avanti's sample are currently interested in purchasing the Galaxy SIV; The proportion of the iPhone users thinking of getting the new Samsung smartphone is also alarmingly large--at 52.4%. Aside from Xiaomi, more than 40% of the users for brands like Nokia, HTC, Huawei, Lenovo, and ZTE are contemplating on giving the Galaxy SIV a try.
The fact that more than 50% of the surveyed iPhone users are thinking about switching to the SIV should to be a concerning sign for Apple, whose China market share is only 9.6%. In the event that the Cupertino company is unable to come up with something remarkably unique or innovative following the SIV's release, its gap with Samsung, according to TrendForce, is only likely to become more and more apparent.
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments