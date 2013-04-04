© evertiq

Rehm signs agreement with Scanditron

Rehm Thermal Systems announces a new partnership agreement. Scanditron will now handle the distribution of Rehm’s line of soldering products in Scandinavia, the Baltic and Poland.

Martin Meyer, Vice President Sales Europe for Rehm Thermal Systems commented, "This is a strategically important step for our global distribution structure. The management and staff at Scanditron have deep, established relationships with these markets and their business model aligns closely with that of Rehm Thermal Systems. This is the perfect time to add a proven, value-add support organization as we introduce numerous new leading edge products to the market place. Rehm Thermal Systems historically has been a technologically strong company and to have a partner with such complementary skills provides a great foundation for a strong future,”



Björn Johnsson, President of Scanditron Group added, "With market leading brands such as DEK, Fuji, Koh Young, Datacon, Nordson/Asymtek, JOT, OKI and Metcal in our portfolio, Scanditron is excited to be adding the Rehm Thermal Systems product range. Our team has many years of experience with the process and equipment for PCB assembly operations and a reputation for providing high quality technical support to apply to the soldering solutions of Rehm Thermal Systems.”