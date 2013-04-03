© yuri-arcurs-dreamstime.com

ERNI Group merges with Abotron

ERNI Group announces that it will merge with Abotron, a contract manufacturing service provider with its focus in cable harnesses, plastic injection molding and electronic product assembly.

Abotron was founded in 1985, with running operations at two locations – Haegendorf Switzerland and Lamphun Thailand. It manufactures cable trees and wire harness for sophisticated applications, as well as molded parts and overmolded components with around 110 employees.



ERNI Group is a connector manufacturer, and also a cable assembly service provider, with manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, Germany, China and USA.



Abotron is the perfect complement for ERNI. Abotron offers similar services as ERNI Cable Systems in Mels Switzerland. There will be a close collaboration between Abotron Switzerland and ERNI Cable Systems, and together they will jointly explore and serve the European market. Utilization of the synergies between connectors and cable assemblies could be achieved as well. “ERNI’s acquisition of Abotron allows ERNI to utilize the benefits of the manufacturing location in Thailand”, said Walter Regli, President and CEO of ERNI Group.